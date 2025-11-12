JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg launches campaign for New York congressional seat

article

The Brief Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, announced a run for Congress in New York’s 12th District. He’s seeking to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler, a longtime Democrat who’s not running for re-election. Schlossberg says he wants to bring "new energy and ideas" to the district, which includes much of Manhattan.



The Kennedy political dynasty may soon have a new face in Congress. Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy, has officially launched a campaign to represent New York’s 12th Congressional District, aiming to succeed veteran Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler, who is retiring after more than three decades in office.

What we know:

In a video announcement shared Tuesday, Schlossberg, 32, said he’s running to "rebuild trust in government" and to "fight for democracy, for opportunity and for freedom." The district, covering Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Upper East Side and Midtown, has long been a Democratic stronghold.

According to FOX News, Schlossberg’s campaign highlights his Manhattan roots and the Kennedy family’s tradition of public service. A Harvard-educated lawyer, he has worked on climate and voting-rights causes and has frequently used his platform to criticize his uncle, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Nadler announced in September he would not seek re-election after serving 17 terms in Congress. The open seat is expected to draw multiple contenders in what could be one of New York’s most closely watched Democratic primaries next year.

The backstory:

Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy, the current U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Edwin Schlossberg. While this is his first run for public office, his family name carries deep political weight—part of a legacy stretching from the White House to Capitol Hill.

Analysts note the campaign will test whether that legacy still resonates with modern Democratic voters in one of the country’s most media-savvy districts.