NJ governor election: What are Jack Ciattarelli's policies?

The Brief Jack Ciattarelli is the Republican Party's nominee for New Jersey governor in the upcoming election. Ciattarelli, a former state assembly member, previously ran in 2017, coming short in the Republican primary, and in 2021, losing to current Gov. Phil Murphy. President Donald Trump, former NJ Gov. Thomas Kean and several law enforcement organizations have endorsed Ciattarelli.



Jack Ciattarelli is hoping the third time will be the charm as he runs for governor of New Jersey again, this time as the GOP’s nominee against Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherill.

Here’s what you need to know about the businessman and three-time gubernatorial candidate.

2025 NJ governor election

What we know:

The New Jersey governor’s race is one of the first major elections since President Donald Trump took office for his second term, and is seen as an early test of Republican momentum across the country.

Ciattarelli first ran for governor in 2017, coming second in the Republican primary to Kim Guadagno. He ran again in 2021, this time winning the party’s nomination, but ultimately losing to Gov. Phil Murphy by just over three points.

This time around, the race may be closer. While a recent poll from Emerson College and The Hill has Ciattarelli and Sherill in a dead heat, other polls, like Fox News and Quinnipiac University, have Sherill ahead by several points.

What are Jack Ciattarelli's policies?

JUMP TO: TAXES/AFFORDABILITY | VOTER ID | IMMIGRATION | ABORTION

Big picture view:

Ciattarelli has repeatedly said he wants to make the state more affordable. Some of the ways he plans to do that, according to his online platform, include capping property taxes to a percent of their value, reducing state spending, lowering the Corporation Business Tax, and making student loan interest tax-deductible, among other things. Ciattarelli says he wants to reduce state spending by 30%, but doesn't specify how.

He's also rejected claims from opponents saying that he would raise taxes on essentials. "It’s not only misleading, it’s a blatant lie," Ciattarelli said. "I’ve got a plan that reduces taxes across the board for New Jerseyans in a very fiscally responsible way."

The former state lawmaker also says he wants to eliminate waste in the state government, and plans to do that by creating the state's own Department of Government Efficiency to audit unelected positions.

Ciattarelli wants to create voter ID laws, and revamp the current vote-by-mail and ballot counting systems in New Jersey, which he says is meant to promote "fair and honest elections."

Under his platform, he would require voters to show photo ID at the polls and would require anyone who wants to mail in their ballot to prove their identity and that they're U.S. citizens.

Ciattarelli also wants to expand voter registration. Just like how you can register to vote when you get your driver's license, Ciattarelli wants you to be able to do the same if you apply for a hunting or fishing license or gun permit.

Ciattarelli says he plans to repeal the Immigrant Trust Directive. The directive, commonly referred to as a "sanctuary city" policy, limits how much information local law enforcement can share with immigration officials. Any communities who refuse to share information might have state funding withheld.

On his website, Ciattarelli says "he won’t pretend to know what is inside a woman’s heart or head. He believes that with certain reasonable exceptions/restrictions agreed upon by the vast majority of Americans, this decision should be between a woman, her partner, her faith, and her healthcare professionals."

Ciattarelli plans to:

Prohibit elective abortions after 20 weeks

Require minors to get their parents' permission to get an abortion

Oppose taxpayer-funded abortion

Oppose the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act

Reduce teenage and unwanted pregnancies through education

Who is Jack Ciattarelli's running mate?

Dig deeper:

Jim Gannon is accompanying Ciattarelli on the ticket as the GOP’s nominee for Lieutenant Governor.

Gannon grew up in Boonton, and has decades of law enforcement experience, which he says was inspired by his father, who was a detective with the New York Police Department. Gannon was a first responder on 9/11, served as part of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and is currently serving his third term as the Sheriff of Morris County.

Who has endorsed Jack Ciattarelli?

On his campaign website, Ciattarelli has listed several key endorsements, including most notably President Donald Trump. Trump endorsed Ciattarelli in May in a post on Truth Social. In his post, Trump called the GOP nominee "a terrific America First Candidate."

Trump called Ciatterelli "ALL IN," and "100% (PLUS!)" for his Make America Great Again movement.

"Jack Ciattarelli is a WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump wrote. "HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN."

Ciattarelli also has the backing of several law enforcement organizations, including the New Jersey State Fraternal Order of Police, the Association of Former New Jersey State Troopers, the New Jersey State Retired Police and Fireman’s Association and more.

Former NJ Gov. Thomas Kean has also given Ciattarelli his endorsement.

When is Election Day in NJ? Timeline, key dates

Tuesday, Oct. 25: Voter registration deadline for the general election.

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2: The early voting period.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

How to track election results

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.