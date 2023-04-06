Alleged Ithaca abduction victim dies after shootout with Virginia police

A woman who police said was abducted from her New York home has died following a shootout with police on the side of a Virginia highway.

According to Virginia State Police, a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee Wednesday night on southbound Interstate 95 near Springfield. Police in New York had said the Jeep was associated with the abduction of Tatiana David, 34, of Ithaca.

Police pulled the Jeep over. A trooper made contact with the driver and returned to his patrol car. As the trooper walked back to the Jeep, the driver sped off, and police pursued.

The Jeep ran off the road around 20 miles south of where police initially made contact, as state police said they positioned vehicles around the Jeep to force it to stop.

State police said the driver began firing shots as troopers approached the Jeep. Troopers returned fire.

David died at the scene while the driver, a 34-year-old man from North Chesterfield, was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

No police officers were injured. Police said a firearm was recovered from the Jeep.

Virginia State Police did not identify the driver by name in their press release, but said the trooper who first pulled the Jeep over identified the driver as the abduction suspect. Authorities in New York had identified the man as 34-year-old Michael Davis.

The highway's southbound lanes were closed for several hours.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.