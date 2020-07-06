'It was dumb': Large parties on Long Island raise coronavirus concerns

Photos and video of large party crowds mostly maskless on the beach and at private homes on Fire Island Pines in the town of Brookhaven is garnering a lot of attention.

At least one partygoer at the Suffolk County event even took to social media saying he thought his case of COVID was cured but he was wrong and still went out despite feeling sick.

PJ McAteer, managing director of Fire Island Pines believes party promoters were involved. He says it’s hard to be responsible for what transpires once people leave his property.

“I’m not the entire Fire Island Pines,” McAteer said. “I’m not all the houses. I’m not the beach. I run my businesses to the best of my ability for safety.”

In a statement, the Fire Island Pines Property Owners Association (FIPPOA) reiterated its rules saying large parties on the beach and at homes will be shut down.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Cuomo put the pressure on local law enforcement to continue cracking down on those who violate the laws.

For their part, Nassau and Suffolk County Executives say the behavior won’t be tolerated.

“What we saw out there this past weekend in these isolated incidents was not common sense,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “It was dumb.”

FIPPOA tells FOX 5 News that the Pines Party, which is its annual fundraising event scheduled for later this month, will be held virtually because of COVID-19 and the past weekend’s events.

As for McAteer, he still anticipates an influx of people and is considering closing his businesses that weekend to keep his staff safe.