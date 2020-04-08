Israel Philharmonic musicians perform Passover medley in quarantine

article

Jews around the world will be sitting down to smaller seders this Passover, which begins Wednesday at sundown.

And to cheer themselves up, since they won't be gathering with their extended family and friends, they might be listening to a three-minute Passover medley performed by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

The catch with this video?

All 20 musicians are performing in quarantine, as coronavirus has wreaked its havoc all over the world. The violinists, the trumpet player and the bassist are recorded their own sections in their living rooms, offices, bedrooms, basements or in the case of a new father, next to his son's crib.

The video was then edited to show the musicians all playing together, albeit apart.

As of Wednesday, there were 1.5 million positive cases of coronavirus glodbally and 83,000 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University COVID-19 website.

joined the Passover video trend this year, creating a mashup of classic holiday tunes, performed by a cadre of musicians.

The mashup of classic Passover songs was arranged by IPO trombonist Micha Davis.

WATCH: IPO'S Passover medley

“We miss you and prepared something special for you,” said music director-designate Lahav Shani said in a recorded message.

The IPO has been broadcasting past performances through its website during the last few weeks of quarantine and closure.

