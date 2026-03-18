Is X down? Over 26k reports of outages on Wednesday

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The Brief Thousands of users reported issues with X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday morning. Outage reports surged on Downdetector late in the morning. It’s unclear what is causing the disruption.



Thousands of users say they’re having trouble accessing X, formerly known as Twitter, as outage reports spike Wednesday morning.

X outage

What we know:

Downdetector received more than 26,000 reports of outages affecting X as of 11:28 a.m. Wednesday.

FILE - A double exposure photo shows both, the new and old version of the Twitter logo displayed on a computer screen. (Getty images)

The first reports of issues began around 10:43 a.m., with complaints increasing throughout the morning. Users reported problems loading the app and website, according to outage tracking data.

X not working

What we don't know:

It’s not immediately clear what is causing the outage or how widespread the issue may be. X has not publicly commented on the disruption as of Wednesday morning.

X down?

What's next:

Outage reports typically fluctuate as service is restored, and it remains to be seen how quickly the issue will be resolved.