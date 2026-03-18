Is X down? Over 26k reports of outages on Wednesday
NEW YORK - Thousands of users say they’re having trouble accessing X, formerly known as Twitter, as outage reports spike Wednesday morning.
X outage
What we know:
Downdetector received more than 26,000 reports of outages affecting X as of 11:28 a.m. Wednesday.
FILE - A double exposure photo shows both, the new and old version of the Twitter logo displayed on a computer screen. (Getty images)
The first reports of issues began around 10:43 a.m., with complaints increasing throughout the morning. Users reported problems loading the app and website, according to outage tracking data.
X not working
What we don't know:
It’s not immediately clear what is causing the outage or how widespread the issue may be. X has not publicly commented on the disruption as of Wednesday morning.
X down?
What's next:
Outage reports typically fluctuate as service is restored, and it remains to be seen how quickly the issue will be resolved.
The Source: This article was written using information from Downdetector.