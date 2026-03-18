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Is X down? Over 26k reports of outages on Wednesday

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Published  March 18, 2026 11:51am EDT
New York
FOX 5 NY
article

Screenshot of X Downdetector notification.

The Brief

    • Thousands of users reported issues with X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday morning.
    • Outage reports surged on Downdetector late in the morning.
    • It’s unclear what is causing the disruption.

NEW YORK - Thousands of users say they’re having trouble accessing X, formerly known as Twitter, as outage reports spike Wednesday morning.

X outage

What we know:

Downdetector received more than 26,000 reports of outages affecting X as of 11:28 a.m. Wednesday.

X.jpg

FILE - A double exposure photo shows both, the new and old version of the Twitter logo displayed on a computer screen. (Getty images)

The first reports of issues began around 10:43 a.m., with complaints increasing throughout the morning. Users reported problems loading the app and website, according to outage tracking data.

X not working

What we don't know:

It’s not immediately clear what is causing the outage or how widespread the issue may be. X has not publicly commented on the disruption as of Wednesday morning.

X down?

What's next:

Outage reports typically fluctuate as service is restored, and it remains to be seen how quickly the issue will be resolved.

The Source: This article was written using information from Downdetector.

New York