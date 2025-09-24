Multiple officers injured in police-involved shooting in Irvington, NJ

article

Multiple officers were injured in a police-involved shooting at the Gallery Holiday Motel in Irvington on Wednesday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

What we know:

Authorities said the incident began after Irvington police responded to a 911 call reporting a man with a gun at 50 Ball Street.

During the response, three officers and a woman were injured and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A large police presence remained at the motel throughout the afternoon as investigators from both Irvington police and the prosecutor’s office worked the scene.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear what exactly led to the incident.

The prosecutor’s office said the investigation is active and ongoing and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432). All calls will remain confidential.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.