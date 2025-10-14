IRS direct deposit stimulus in October: Are the rumors true?

The Brief Viral posts claimed a $1,702 deposit was coming earlier this month. The posts appeared to reference Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend, which is a yearly payment to eligible residents funded by state mineral revenues. The IRS warns of scams using fake checks and phishing tactics.



Rumors are circulating online about an IRS direct deposit stimulus payment hitting bank accounts in October or before year’s end. Are they true?

What we know:

No. There are no new federal stimulus payments planned for 2025. The last was the $1,400 Recovery Rebate Credit from 2021, which had a final claim deadline of April 15, 2025.

The backstory:

Earlier this month, viral posts claimed a $1,702 stimulus payment was on the way. Those posts appeared to reference Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend which is a yearly payment to eligible residents funded by state mineral revenues.

What you can do:

The IRS has repeatedly warned taxpayers to watch for phishing attempts tied to pandemic-era stimulus programs. Scammers may use email, text messages, websites or social media to request money or personal information.

Officials say common scam tactics include:

Misusing terms like "stimulus check" instead of the official term, economic impact payment.

Asking victims to sign over their checks or share banking and personal details.

Promising faster payments or refunds if allowed to act on the taxpayer’s behalf.

Mailing fake checks and directing recipients to call a number or visit a website to "verify" information.

The IRS urges caution and reminds taxpayers to protect their personal information. Suspected phishing or scam attempts can be reported online.