IRS direct deposit stimulus in October: Are the rumors true?
Rumors are circulating online about an IRS direct deposit stimulus payment hitting bank accounts in October or before year’s end. Are they true?
What we know:
No. There are no new federal stimulus payments planned for 2025. The last was the $1,400 Recovery Rebate Credit from 2021, which had a final claim deadline of April 15, 2025.
The backstory:
Earlier this month, viral posts claimed a $1,702 stimulus payment was on the way. Those posts appeared to reference Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend which is a yearly payment to eligible residents funded by state mineral revenues.
What you can do:
The IRS has repeatedly warned taxpayers to watch for phishing attempts tied to pandemic-era stimulus programs. Scammers may use email, text messages, websites or social media to request money or personal information.
Officials say common scam tactics include:
- Misusing terms like "stimulus check" instead of the official term, economic impact payment.
- Asking victims to sign over their checks or share banking and personal details.
- Promising faster payments or refunds if allowed to act on the taxpayer’s behalf.
- Mailing fake checks and directing recipients to call a number or visit a website to "verify" information.
The IRS urges caution and reminds taxpayers to protect their personal information. Suspected phishing or scam attempts can be reported online.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Internal Revenue Service and previous FOX 5 reporting.