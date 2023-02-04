Mother arrested in death of son, 2, found buried in Connecticut park

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Police investigate a crime scene related to the suspected murder of a 2-year-old boy on Jan. 02, 2023 in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

"The Office of Medical Examiners determined this case -- the manner of death is a homicide based on multiple blunt force injuries to the head." — Stamford Chief of Police Timothy Shaw

Police in Stamford, Connecticut have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park.

According to police, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her son, Liam Rivera.

She's charged with risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence and cruelty to persons, police said. She's being held on $1 million bond.

Police investigate a crime scene related to the suspected murder of a 2-year-old boy on Jan. 02, 2023 in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Back on Jan. 2, police said they found the toddler wrapped in a plastic bag buried under a fresh patch of dirt in Cummings Park.

An autopsy showed the case was a homicide after determining the boy was killed by multiple blunt force injuries to his head.

The child’s father, Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, 26, was taken into custody the next day on an outstanding warrant while in a taxi.

Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, 26, is being held on $3 million bond and remains in custody on a violation of probation charge. (Stamford Police Department)

He's being held on $3 million bond and remains in custody on a violation of probation charge.

He’s also still a suspect in the death of his son, and could possibly face more charges.

"This investigations is a priority of this Department and remains active." — Stamford Police Department



