Mother arrested in death of son, 2, found buried in Connecticut park

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Connecticut
Police investigate a crime scene related to the suspected murder of a 2-year-old boy on Jan. 02, 2023 in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

CONNECTICUT - Police in Stamford, Connecticut have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park.

According to police, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her son, Liam Rivera. 

She's charged with risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence and cruelty to persons, police said. She's being held on $1 million bond.

Back on Jan. 2, police said they found the toddler wrapped in a plastic bag buried under a fresh patch of dirt in Cummings Park.

An autopsy showed the case was a homicide after determining the boy was killed by multiple blunt force injuries to his head. 

The child’s father, Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, 26, was taken into custody the next day on an outstanding warrant while in a taxi.

Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, 26, is being held on $3 million bond and remains in custody on a violation of probation charge. (Stamford Police Department)

He's being held on $3 million bond and remains in custody on a violation of probation charge. 

He’s also still a suspect in the death of his son, and could possibly face more charges.


 