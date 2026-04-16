Iran will play in 2026 World Cup in U.S. despite war, FIFA president says: report

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The Brief FIFA says Iran will participate in the 2026 World Cup despite ongoing tensions. Concerns remain about safety and politics surrounding the tournament. FIFA says the sport should remain separate from global conflicts.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino says Iran will take part in the 2026 World Cup, despite ongoing political tensions and security concerns surrounding the tournament.

What we know:

According to the Associated Press, Infantino said Iran "will be at the World Cup for sure" after the team qualified for the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Iran scheduled to play matches in U.S. cities including Inglewood, California and Seattle.

Infantino recently met with Iran’s national team in Turkey and praised the players, saying they are eager to compete.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as he receives the FIFA Peace Prize during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Dec Expand

What they're saying:

Infantino emphasized that soccer should rise above political conflict, saying FIFA’s role is to help "build bridges" even during times of tension.

Where Iran will play in U.S.

Iran is set to play its group-stage matches in the United States during the 2026 World Cup.

June 15 : Iran vs. New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

June 21 : Iran vs. Belgium at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

June 26: Iran vs. Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

All three matches are scheduled to take place in U.S. host cities, underscoring the significance of Iran’s participation as the tournament unfolds across North America.

The backstory:

Iran’s participation has been questioned due to ongoing conflict involving the United States, as well as concerns raised by political leaders about safety and travel.

Despite that, FIFA has maintained there is no alternative plan and continues to move forward with Iran in the tournament.

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What's next:

Iran is expected to play its scheduled group-stage matches in the U.S. as the tournament begins in June.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Draw assistant Tom Brady, Draw assistant Shaquille O’Neal, Co-Conductor Samantha Johnson, FIFA Legend Rio Ferdinand, Draw assistant Aaron Judge and Draw assistant Wayne Gretzky stand on stage as Iran is illuminated on th Expand