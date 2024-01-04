Active shooter reported at Iowa high school

A shooting has been reported at a high school in Iowa.

The shooting reportedly took place at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office told FOX News they are investigating a potential active shooter, but did not give any more information. They could not comment on social media reports that the shooter took their own life, and could only say their investigation is ongoing.

An enormous number of emergency vehicles surrounded the building that houses the town's middle school and high school.

It's the students' first day back at school following winter break.

Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

"I just want to know that he’s safe and OK," Jolliff said. "They won’t tell me nothing."

Police said a news conference is scheduled at about 10 a.m. Central time.

Perry High School scene, via FOX

Perry High School is part of the Perry Community School District and serves about 1,785 students, according to its website. The high school is located about 35 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Map of Perry, Iowa

Perry High School map

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.