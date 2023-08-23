Investigators search BTK Dennis Rader's former Kansas property amid unsolved missing persons, murder cases

article

Oklahoma investigators were in Kansas on Tuesday, as officials say they are investigating missing persons and murder cases which might be tied to serial killer Dennis Rader, who's also known as BTK for his preference to "bind, torture and kill," his victims.

Rader confessed to killing 10 people after being arrested in 2005. Investigators were back at Rader's former Park City, Kansas, property Tuesday to follow-up on leads of murders and missing people which may be tied to Rader.

"Osage County Sheriffs Office is continuing to follow leads in unsolved missing persons and murder cases possibly related to BTK. The investigation is ongoing at this time, and I still have investigators out in the field so I can’t comment any further," Undersheriff Gary Upton said.

Park City police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was also present as investigators searched Rader's former property, which is now city-owned property.

Upton said the search spiraled from the investigation into Cynthia "Cyndi" Dawn Kinney, a 16-year-old cheerleader who was last seen leaving a relative's laundromat on June 23, 1976.

Fox News Digital previously reported that prison guards seized Rader's belongings during a meeting with cold-case investigators.

Kerri Rawson, Rader's daughter, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that "The theory is he could have placed evidence of cases under stone pavers under the metal shed he built early to mid 90s. Like drivers licenses in jars."

She said investigators dug a hole where the shed used to be .

Rader has previously denied involvement in the cold case and said he was "done" speaking with Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden, but said he "enjoyed" meeting with investigators regarding the disappearance of Shawna Garber, who went missing on Halloween in 1990.

