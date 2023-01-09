'Internet sleuths' in Idaho murder case 'becoming a problem,' former FBI agent says

While experts say it would not be out of the ordinary for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger to have attended a vigil for the victims he allegedly slaughtered in November, one is warning allegations being made by "internet sleuths" are "becoming a problem" in the investigation.

Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss the latest on the murder investigation and what armchair detectives are saying about the case.

"That's actually pretty common for killers to somewhat show back up at the crime scene or at a vigil, and as we saw that he returned back to the crime scene even later the day after he allegedly did this," Gilliam told co-host Todd Piro. "I don't think it would be a far-fetched thing for him to show up to this vigil."

But Gilliam was quick to note that although it is very possible Kohberger attended the event honoring the lives of the four slain University of Idaho students, the "internet sleuths" are now facilitating issues within the investigation.

"One problem I'm having today is with these internet sleuths. I didn't have a problem with him at first, but I think now the problem is that they are inciting things," Gilliam said. "In the case of the girl who… the roommate who didn't call police immediately. They're making mountains out of molehills, and they're actually, in the case of this girl, causing the public to turn on certain people."

"So the online sleuths are becoming a problem, and also mainstream media is starting to report things that they say that don't really make any difference at all to the entire case," he continued.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, also a former FBI agent, echoed Gilliam's sentiment regarding Kohberger's possible attendance on "Fox & Friends First."

"They want to be in the midst of what's happening, listen to the rumors, be abreast of everything," Coffindaffer said. "I would believe whoever committed this murder watched closely on social media, mainstream media, not only eating it up for tips as to what the investigation, the direction it was going, but also sort of seeing before him what he had done play out in the media."

"He loves this attention," she continued.

Kohberger was arrested in December in connection with the murders of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21 on November 13.

He was extradited to Idaho last week after being held in a Pennsylvania jail.

If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty. The motive for the massacre remains unclear.