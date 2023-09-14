Expand / Collapse search

YouTube prankster tackled wearing plastic bag on NYFW runway

FOX 5 NY

An influencer known for performing pranks was tackled while he walked the runway at the Creatives Inc show during New York Fashion Week.

NEW YORK - Video filmed by JJ Zamora shows YouTube creator Fred Beyer walking down the runway in a sleeveless plastic jacket and shower cap before being tackled by security.

Beyer is known for performing pranks for his social media accounts and this time he took it to the runway of New York Fashion Week. 

It is still unclear whether the incident was a planned component of the show or an unauthorized stunt by Beyer.

He posted the video to his YouTube with the caption ‘INTRUDER PRANKING FASHION WEEK!’

Storyful contributed to this report.