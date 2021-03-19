Indoor dining capacity increases in New York City

Add some sizzle to the menu at New York City restaurants! Today, allowable indoor capacity at city establishments jumps to 50 percent from 35 percent. The same is true in New Jersey. Elsewhere in New York State — outside of the city — indoor capacity increases to 75 percent.

Signs of a return to normalcy don’t end there. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning April 1, the Yankees and Mets can fill the stands to 20 percent capacity. That means both teams can have fans for their home openers. Fans must present proof of a negative test or a completed vaccine series.

On Monday, group fitness classes can resume in New York City, the state said. Mayor Bill de Blasio opposed that decision. He suggested Cuomo made the move out of political expediency, not based on science.

Restaurants scramble to hire more employees

