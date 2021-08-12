Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis shooting: Police officer, 2 others hurt; suspect dead

By AP Staff
Published 
Updated 5 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Three people including a police officer were wounded and a suspect was dead in a shooting connected to a reported domestic disturbance in Indianapolis, authorities said.

Officers were called to an apartment on the city's northeast side about 9 p.m. Wednesday and tried to make contact with those inside. As they checked outside, police said the suspect fired at officers, striking one in the leg.

The officer was listed in stable condition, police said.

A SWAT team responded and went inside, where they found a girl and a woman with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospitals, where they were listed in critical condition.

The suspect was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Three other young people in the apartment got out safely.

IMPD shield

Authorities say three people including a police officer were wounded and a suspect was dead in a shooting connected to a reported domestic disturbance in Indianapolis. (Credit Indianapolis Metro Police Department via Storyful)

"The officers, when they get these domestic violence type of calls, they’re the most dangerous and uncertain type of call the officer can get," Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey told reporters. "You also have to think and wrap our arms around the children that were able to escape. They’re traumatized."

No officers fired their guns during the response, police said. Additional information was expected to be released later Thursday by authorities.

In a statement, Mayor Joe Hogsett said he was grateful to hear that the officer was in stable condition.

"My thoughts are with the officer and their family, as well as all of the brave IMPD officers who routinely go into harm’s way to keep our community safe," he said. "We must do everything we can to stop the scourge of gun violence, deploying resources and uniting neighbors to halt this vicious cycle."