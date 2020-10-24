Indiana college student, 20, killed by stray bullet in Brooklyn

article

A 20-year-old college student from Indiana was killed by a stray bullet in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police said.

Ethan Williams, of Indianapolis, was sitting on a stoop in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn with a group of friends when several shots were fired at about 2:30 a.m., police said. Williams was shot in the chest.

EMS rushed him to Wyckoff Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

