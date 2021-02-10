Boat parade for Super Bowl champion Buccaneers

It was like Gasparilla, but this time, the pirates were the Buccaneers -- the actual Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As in, the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

The city of Tampa celebrated the Bucs' historic hometown Super Bowl win Wednesday with a rowdy boat parade through downtown. Hundreds of boats hit the water and thousands more fans watched from the shore for two hours as the flotilla sailed down the river, the Lombardi Trophy gleaming in the bright Florida sun and even going airborne for yet another Tom Brady completion.

The Bucs set sail from Armature Works around 1 p.m. before heading down the river, looping around Davis Islands and ending at Sparkman Wharf.

Head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht led the way in a blue and white yacht adorned with Bucs flags. But much of the attention was on Tom Brady, who arrived in his own yacht, Viva a Vida, along with his kids.

The loudest boat may have been the one carrying the Bucs' receiving corps. Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, Chris Godwin and others danced their way down the river. At one point, Brady confidently hoisted the Lombardi Trophy -- the seventh he's won in his career -- and tossed it to another boat where the sure hands of tight end Cameron Brate snagged the prized piece of hardware.

Masks were required along the parade route -- per the city’s executive order that does not expire until Feb. 13 -- and fans were asked to spread out along the multi-mile route to maintain social distancing. In many places, though, fans appeared to be ignoring those orders.

The boat parade concluded at Sparkman Wharf with a private event for the team.

BUCS PARADE PHOTOS:

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade on February 10, 2021 after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl L Expand

Head coach Bruce Arians celebrates during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The team said it plans to have a much larger celebration later in the year and hopefully when the pandemic is under control.