In aftermath of mass shootings, lawmakers battle over gun control

Police say the suspect in the Boulder, Colorado shooting bought an assault weapon just six days before the massacre.

Now, lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are renewing calls for more gun control.

New York Congressman Tom Suozzi also says he thinks something should be done about assault weapons.

"Let's pass some common-sense laws to provide for gun safety because people are scared they're upset this is not getting back to normal."

Most Democrats in Congress want to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The House passed two background check laws earlier this month but the Senate has not voted on them yet.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowing to bring those bills to the Senate for a vote but he will need at least some Republican support. He doesn't have that right now, and Republicans say Democrats aren't getting to the heart of the problem.

"The real challenge here is mental illness and I think the focus ought to be on identifying people in advance who have the capacity and the interest in carrying out these atrocious attacks," said Senator Mitch Mcconnell.

President Biden may take executive action to push through gun reforms if Congress does not act.

"I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act," Biden said.