IMAGES: Day of violence in New York City

article

Street protests spiraled into New York City’s worst day of unrest in decades Saturday, as fires burned, windows got smashed and dangerous confrontations between demonstrators and officers flared amid crowds of thousands decrying police killings.

A day that began with mostly peaceful marches through Harlem and neighborhoods in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens descended into chaos as night fell.

Protesters march down the street as thrash burns in the background during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of Floyd, a black man in police custody in Minne Expand

New York Police officers use pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police cu Expand

Demonstrators smashed windows, hurled objects at officers, torched and battered police vehicles and blocked roads with garbage and wreckage. A handful of stores in Manhattan had their windows broken and merchandise stolen.

Officers sprayed crowds with chemicals, and video showed two police cruisers lurching into a crowd of demonstrators on a Brooklyn street, knocking several to the ground, after people attacked it with thrown objects, including something on fire. It was unclear whether anyone was hurt.

Police detain protesters in front of Trump Tower during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of Floyd, a black man who died after he was take Expand

Advertisement

Photographers take pictures of a burning police car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Expand

A protester throws a traffic barrel at police during a protest in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police Expand

Police scuffle with protesters in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 Expand

It was the third straight day of protests in the city over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota, a remarkable outburst after most New Yorkers spent the past two months stuck inside as the coronavirus devastated the city. A night earlier, several thousand people faced off with a force of officers on the streets around a Brooklyn sports arena.

The NYPD said at least 120 people were arrested and at least 15 police vehicles damaged or destroyed.