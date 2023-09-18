'I'm Built Differently': Trump addresses criminal indictments on 'Meet the Press'

Facing four criminal indictments, former president Donald Trump sat for a wide-ranging interview with Kristen Welker, the new host of NBC's "Meet the Press."

Asked if he worries about going to jail, the former president replied:

"I don't even think about it. I'm built a little differently, I guess." — Donald Trump

Two of the indictments center around the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election despite many in his inner circle telling him he had lost.

"As to whether or not I believed it was rigged? Oh, sure," he said.

"It was my decision. But I listened to some people." — Donald Trump

The former president defended his actions on January 6, 2021, when some of his supporters attacked the Capitol. He floated the idea of pardoning those who have been convicted. "I certainly might, if I think it's appropriate."

The former president and 18 others, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, face charges in Georgia. Asked about the prospect of Meadows flipping, the former president said: "I hope he's loyal to me."