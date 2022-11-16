Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn

The NYC Sheriff's Department has carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana.

FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to hide.

Big Chief, which was located on 4th Avenue and 74th Street in Bay Ridge, was raided by the New York City Sheriff's Department, which made two arrests and seized boxes and bags of evidence.

"This is a danger to the community," said New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda. "When you start selling these products, selling around children and others, nobody wants that in their neighborhood."

A year ago, New York decriminalized recreational marijuana and has been setting up the rules for licenses to be issued for retail sales, but in that time, despite warnings, weed shops like Big Chief have popped up all over the city, jumping the gun on retail sales.

Brooklyn City Council member Justin Brennan said that while he supports legalization, shops like Big Chief that are selling untested and illegal products without a license need to be shut down.

Last month, the state's Office of Cannabis Management told FOX 5 NY that smoke shops and weed shops who jump the gun on retail sales of marijuana will not get licenses.