IKEA set to open on NYC's Fifth Avenue

New York City's Fifth Avenue is known for its luxury stores and packed crowds. Now, it will also be home to one of the world's largest furniture retailers.

IKEA, the Scandanavian home decor giant, is set to open a mixed-use customer "meeting point" along the iconic corridor.

"Investing in Fifth Avenue goes beyond just growing our footprint; it's about changing the way we engage with consumers…" — Ingka Managing Director Peter van der Poel

Ingka Group, the largest IKEA store owner that represents roughly 90% of the brand's retail sales , announced Monday, its latest investment.

The building is being developed by Extell Development Company at the intersection of the Plaza and Grand Central Districts.

The company says construction will focus on sustainability and wellness by utilizing high sustainability standards and low carbon operating principles.

Although the company is still in the early stages of planning, they say it will have everything a New Yorker needs to furnish the home of their dreams.

While we are in the very early stages of planning for the IKEA location, we can promise to deliver an experience that is full of inspiration and designed to meet the home furnishing dreams of the many New Yorkers." — Javier Quiñones, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA U.S

The company announced last year that it planned to upgrade current locations in the U.S. as well as open 17 new IKEA stores.

The goal of its long-term strategy is to enhance its city center retail presence.

New York City mayors have long tried to reinvent the area, but have struggled to do so.

Mayor Eric Adams released renderings in 2022, mapping out a reimagined 5th Avenue between Bryant Park and Central Park, but not much has changed since.

"The US is one of our most important markets, and we see endless opportunities to grow there and get closer to the many Americans with affordable products and services," — Tolga Öncü, head of IKEA Retail at Ingka Group

According to the Chairman of Extell, the project will be the first office tower to begin construction in the city post pandemic.

The IKEA building will be a 1,000-square-foot mixed-use commercial building, with easy access to transportation and other amenities.

The location will also feature an IKEA customer meeting point in the building's retail space on two levels with a corner entrance on Fifth Avenue.

IKEA at 570 Fifth Avenue is scheduled for tenant delivery in 2028.