Idaho student murders: Kohberger waives right to speedy trial, delaying start of trial

Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial during a Wednesday afternoon court hearing, delaying the start date of the trial which was originally scheduled for Oct. 2.

His lawyer, Anne Taylor, requested the Wednesday hearing last week, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Five people lived at the King Road residence in Moscow, Idaho, including three of the victims — Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen. Another victim, Ethan Chapin, was dating Kernodle and was staying at the home on Nov. 13, 2022, when all four were allegedly killed by Bryan Kohberger, who allegedly entered the home at around 4 a.m.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Goncalves posted "Please pray for our family today."

RELATED: Idaho judge sets life-or-death deadlines in Bryan Kohberger student murders trial

"We are afraid he is going to waive his rights to a speedy trial. If he does, trial will not be starting on Oct 2nd and it is very likely that it won't take place for years. We want to get this trial over. Just thinking it could be years absolutely kills me," the family wrote.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ MOSCOW, IDAHO - AUGUST 18: Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing on August 18, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by August Frank-Pool/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get more from FOX News.