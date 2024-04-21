Idaho deputy shot, killed during traffic stop

An Idaho deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Saturday.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Tobin Bolter, 27, stopped a gray Chevy Suburban in the area of W. Overland Rd. and S. Raymond St. in Boise.

Authorities said a 65-year-old male suspect had a misdemeanor warrant.'

Authorities said as Bolter approached the driver's window, the driver shot the deputy before taking off. An eyewitness called 911, and first responders transported Bolter to a local hospital.

Deputy Tobin Bolter (Credit: Ada County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators were able to locate the suspected vehicle and the suspect during a search of the area of the crime.

Boise police said when officers surrounded the suspect, he fired a weapon at officers. An officer then returned fire, hitting the suspect. The suspectr was then taken to a local hospital where he died.

Bolter had seven years of law enforcement experience and had been with the ACSO since January 2024. He previously worked with Meridian Police Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department in California.

"Our sincerest thoughts and prayers are with the injured Ada County Deputy and his family at this extremely difficult time," Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said on Facebook. "We are thankful no innocent, uninvolved bystanders were injured in these violent encounters. There is absolutely no excuse for this violence perpetrated against police in our community. I am both angered and heartbroken at the same time."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.