ICE crackdown in NJ: 20 detained amid warning of ‘no safe spaces’

Federal immigration authorities detained 20 people during a raid at Alba Wine and Spirits warehouse in Edison, New Jersey on Tuesday, officials confirmed to FOX 5 NY.

The location at 31 Saw Mill Pond Road is a more than 300,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center that offers temperature-controlled storage for high-value and bonded goods.

The United States is offering aliens illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer…." — Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at DHS

What we know:

The joint operation, conducted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), was described by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as part of a broader crackdown on illegal employment and threats to public safety.

"On July 8, CBP and ICE conducted a joint immigration enforcement operation at Alba Wine and Spirits Warehouse. The operation resulted in the arrest of 20 illegal aliens," said Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at DHS.

What they're saying:

"There will be no safe spaces for industries who harbor violent criminals or purposely try to undermine law enforcement’s efforts," McLaughlin added. "Worksite enforcement remains a cornerstone of our efforts to safeguard public safety, national security and economic stability."

She said the operation targeted "illegal employment networks that undermine American workers, destabilize labor markets and expose critical infrastructure to exploitation."

Dig deeper:

According to reporting from News 12, about 30 CBP agents arrived at the property and asked workers to provide identification. Those without proper documents were zip-tied and taken into custody in vans.

McLaughlin also emphasized a self-deportation option currently available to undocumented immigrants.

‘The US is offering aliens illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now’

"The United States is offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now," she said. "We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."