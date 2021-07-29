'I will never stop fighting,' Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested during protest in Washington D.C.

article

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was arrested Thursday during a protest in Washington.

According to a press release by the Harris County Democratic Party (HCDP) Lee, who represents the state's 18th district, was one of many demonstrators with the Black Women Leaders and Allies group marching to the Senate Hart Building in protest of the U.S. Senate's "nonaction on voting rights."

Details are limited as to why she was arrested, however, a spokesperson for Lee says "she was ‘engaging in civil disobedience in the spirit of John Lewis’."

HCDP issued the following response:

"Congresswoman Lee understands we are at a pivotal moment in the history of our nation, where our sacred right to vote is under grave threat. She recognizes that we all must take action to protect this right.

"The marchers today — and everyone participating in the Black Women Leaders and Allies Voting Rights day of action — are sending a message to Americans: Our elected officials have the power to protect our vote and our voice. They are in a position right now to support and defend our democracy, and they must act now."

At last check, we're told the congresswoman is still in police custody.

