Husband of Bronx day care owner arrested in Mexico after 1-year-old's death

The husband of the owner of a Bronx day care center has been arrested after a 1-year-old boy died of fentanyl exposure at the facility.

Police say that Felix Herrera was arrested in Mexico, having been on the run for over a week since the death of Nicholas Dominici.

Police had released images of Herrera allegedly leaving the daycare before first responders arrived on the scene with heavy shopping bags.

Upon further investigation, police found narcotics and a large quantity of fentanyl hidden under the center's floorboards.

Four children, including the 1-year-old Dominici, are believed to have suffered opioid poisoning while staying at the center.

Yesterday, police charged a third person, 38-year-old Renny Antonio Peredes, also known as "El Gallo," with conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

The owner of the day care, Grei Mendez, 36, and another suspect, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, who rented a room inside the day care – have been arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges.