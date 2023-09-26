Expand / Collapse search

Husband of Bronx day care owner arrested in Mexico after 1-year-old's death

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Bronx
FOX 5 NY

Husband of Bronx day care owner arrested in Mexico

Sources tell FOX 5 an arrest has been made connected to the fentanyl-poisoning death of a one-year-old at a Bronx day care.

NEW YORK - The husband of the owner of a Bronx day care center has been arrested after a 1-year-old boy died of fentanyl exposure at the facility. 

Police say that Felix Herrera was arrested in Mexico, having been on the run for over a week since the death of Nicholas Dominici.

Police had released images of Herrera allegedly leaving the daycare before first responders arrived on the scene with heavy shopping bags.

Related

3rd person charged for alleged role in Bronx daycare-based drug operation
article

3rd person charged for alleged role in Bronx daycare-based drug operation

Federal authorities charged 38-year-old Renny Antonio Peredes, also known as "El Gallo," with conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Upon further investigation, police found narcotics and a large quantity of fentanyl hidden under the center's floorboards.

Four children, including the 1-year-old Dominici, are believed to have suffered opioid poisoning while staying at the center.

Related

Bronx day care owner arraigned in federal court after child's fentanyl death
article

Bronx day care owner arraigned in federal court after child's fentanyl death

The federal government is now in charge of the investigation into the tragic death of 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici, who, along with three other children, was exposed to the toxic opioid fentanyl while taking a nap inside Divino Nino Day Care Center.

Yesterday, police charged a third person, 38-year-old Renny Antonio Peredes, also known as "El Gallo," with conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

The owner of the day care, Grei Mendez, 36, and another suspect, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, who rented a room inside the day care – have been arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges.  