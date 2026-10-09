The Brief Hurricane Isaias is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast before its remnants move north and east this weekend. Rain will spread into the Northeast from Saturday night through Sunday, with some areas seeing 1 to 2 inches. Localized flooding, gusty winds, thunderstorms and minor coastal flooding are possible, but impacts will vary by location.



Hurricane Isaias is on track to make landfall along the Gulf Coast before its remnants bring a wet and, in some places, stormy end to the weekend across the New York City area.

The system will no longer be a hurricane when it reaches the region. Still, its moisture is expected to combine with another weather system, bringing rain in New York City and parts of New Jersey.

Hurricane Isaias NYC: What changed in Friday’s forecast?

What we know:

Forecast confidence has increased that rain will impact the region, but the timing and most significant impacts will vary:

In southern New Jersey, the National Weather Service now says locally heavy rain, a few thunderstorms and isolated flooding are possible Sunday into Sunday night. Some thunderstorms could become severe, with damaging winds and an isolated tornado the primary concerns.

In the New York City area and northern New Jersey, rain is expected to begin late Sunday morning or early afternoon and continue into Monday. The most likely impacts are minor urban and poor-drainage flooding.

How much rain is possible?

What they're saying:

Parts of New Jersey could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, with amounts above 2 inches possible. The best chance for higher totals is currently in southern New Jersey.

The forecast for New York City, Long Island and northeastern New Jersey calls for about an inch of rain, though 1 to 2 inches cannot be ruled out in a higher-end scenario.

Wind and coastal concerns

Why you should care:

Gusty winds are possible across the region Sunday. Along the New York and New Jersey coast, south to southeast winds could briefly reach 25 to 35 mph Sunday night. In the Philadelphia region, advisory-level marine conditions are possible Sunday into Monday.

Minor coastal flooding is possible during high tide Sunday and Monday, particularly in sensitive coastal locations. No tropical watches or warnings are in effect for the Northeast.

NFL games in the Northeast

Football fans heading to the Browns-Jets game in New Jersey or the Giants-Commanders game in the Washington area could be dealing with rain Sunday. Both games are scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.