Hunts Point crash: Teen among 2 killed after car collides with Bronx parked oil tanker

Two people were killed, and two others injured, after a vehicle collided with a parked oil tanker over the weekend in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx, the NYPD said.

According to police, the 23-year-old driver of a 2013 white Chrysler sedan was traveling on Viele Street Sunday morning when it collided with a parked oil tanker, near Bryant Avenue.

The male driver was transported to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. A 17-year-old passenger in the rear of the vehicle was transported to Barnabas in critical condition.

Two other passengers – a man in the front and a woman seated in the back – were pronounced dead at NYC Health Lincoln.

They were identified as Gilvante Roberson, 21, of Brooklyn, and Sabrina Villagomez, 15, of Nanuet, in Rockland County.