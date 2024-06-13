Fort Worth man charged with threatening FBI agent after Hunter Biden verdict

A Fort Worth, Texas man has been charged with threatening an FBI agent who was known to be involved in an investigation into Hunter Biden.

43-year-old Timothy Muller was arrested outside his home on Thursday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Muller allegedly called an FBI agent known to be involved an investigation into Biden shortly after the president's son was found guilty on all three felony counts in his trial related to a 2018 firearm purchase.

Muller allegedly called the agent twice and left a one-minute and five-second message threatening the agent and members of his family.

"You can run, but you can’t [expletive] hide," Muller allegedly said. "So, here's how it's going to go, [Trump's] going to win the re-election and then we're gonna [expletive] go through the FBI and just start throwing you [expletive]s into jail. Or, you can steal another election, and then the guns will come out, and we’ll hunt you [expletive]s down and slaughter you like the traitorous dogs you are in your own [expletive] homes. In your own [expletive] beds. The last thing you’ll ever hear are the horrified shrieks of your widow and orphans. And then you know what we’re going to do? … We’re going to slaughter your whole [expletive] family."

Following the message, Muller allegedly sent several text messages to the agent, including Did you [expletive]s really think you were going to disenfranchise 75 million Americans and not die? Lol."

Muller was charged with interstate threatening communications and influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.