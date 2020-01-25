Expand / Collapse search

Hundreds turn out for 11th annual 'Meet the Breeds' event

Hell's Kitchen
AKC hosts 11th annual Meet the Breeds event at Javits Center

NEW YORK - American Kennel Club is hosting its 11th annual Meet the Breeds this weekend at the Javits Center. The two-day event brings together 150 different dog breeds and 25 different cat breeds. 

It’s the largest gathering of dogs in the northeast. All the breeds you can think of under the same roof. From Beagles to Rottweilers to exotic pups like a Kooikerhondje, a Cirneco dell’ Etna or a Bergamasco Sheepdog. 

Each booth is labeled in alphabetical order. Organizers call it an educational extravaganza. Hundreds of people of all ages came out on Saturday to learn and cuddle with the furry animals.

The people behind the booths are professionals who have been breeding or own these breeds. 

“There are breeders or they have a network of access to breeders you can go to. Here you can get a taste of what the breed may be like,” said Jerry Klein, AKC’s Chief medical officer. 

Meet the Breeds expose runs until Sunday from 10am to 5pm. For tickets and more information head over to https://www.akc.org/

