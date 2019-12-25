Hundreds pack St. Patrick's Cathedral for Christmas services

Mary and Patrick Lang of Wisconsin were among hundreds of people who spent Christmas morning attending mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. They came to New York to celebrate their anniversary and spend Christmas at the cathedral.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan celebrated the 10:15 a.m. service. In his homily, the cardinal talked about the significance of babies during this season—one holy one in particular.

"So when God the father wanted to save us, to transform us, to convert us, to tell us how vulnerable he was, how he wanted us to pick him up and hold him and welcome him into our lives, he sent us our savior and messiah—a baby," Dolan said.

For many, Christmas in New York is a good place to begin new family traditions or continue old ones.