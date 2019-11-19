Hundreds of rats, mice abandoned along NY roads

An animal shelter in central New York is teeming with rats, mice, gerbils and guinea pigs after humane officers found more than 300 of the small mammals abandoned along roads.

The SPCA of Tompkins County says the rodents were found Sunday huddled on the ground beside two roads in the towns of Danby and Dryden, near Ithaca. Many had died of exposure or from ailments related to overcrowded cages and lack of water.

Joe Hoffer, an SPCA investigator, says the animals were probably being bred as “feeder” animals for reptiles, to be sold to pet stores. He said the person who dumped them will face several hundred charges if caught.

About 200 surviving animals are being cared for by the SPCA, which is reaching out to rescue groups for help.