Human remains found in search for ex-NFL player Kevin Ware’s girlfriend

Investigators searching for a former NFL player’s girlfriend who disappeared from a house party in Texas say they have uncovered human remains.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they excavated a site in North Harris County and found remains during the investigation into Taylor Pomaski's disappearance in April.

Pomaski, 29, was last seen at a party on April 25 at a home she shared with former San Francisco 49ers tight end Kevin Ware.

The remains have not been identified but the sheriff's office says "investigators believe them to be related to the Pomaski case." The identification of the remains will be carried out by the HC Institute of Forensic Sciences.

No charges have been filed against Ware in the case but prosecutors said he was a suspect during a bond hearing in an unrelated case.