Hulu’s ‘Candified’ makes anything ‘come to life with candy’ amid holiday season

A sweet surprise will grace Hulu this winter: "Candified."

The reality series, set to premiere Dec. 1, centers on a group of candy artists and enthusiasts who create just about anything out of tasty confections.

The team is led by Jackie Sorkin — a professional candy artist, who is famously known as the Candy Queen.

"I loved candy since I was a kid," Sorkin told FOX Television Stations. "It was just always my love, my obsession, the thing my parents kept trying to take away from me, and I think they did it so much that I like made a life out of it."

Sorkin said the process can be stressful because the team is so passionate about "making things come to life with candy" and says, at this point, they can "create anything" out of it.

"I just think that what people are going to see is just good vibes only, some craziness, a ton of candy, some incredible creativity, so much imagination, and I just hope that people love to believe in magic again because I always have," Sorkin continued.

During the series, watch the team design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life — and just in time for the holiday season.

"What I believe is that we created a show for everyone to enjoy during the holidays, sit on the couch [with] friends, families, neighbors, grandma, anyone and kind of just get lost in the holiday season," Sorkin continued.

With more than 14 years of creating her business, Sorkin calls making stuff with candy her "truest, highest calling" and revealed the ultimate goal would be to open a candy theme park one day. She challenges others to "dream big" as well.

