Hulu increasing prices for Live TV service

Video-on-demand service Hulu announced Friday that they would be increasing the price of their Hulu with Live TV service to $54.99 a month on December 18, up from $44.99.

“Price changes are never easy to stomach,” the company said in a blog post on Friday. “And we know that many people don’t watch live television year-round, so we’ve made it easy for Hulu subscribers to switch back and forth between our plans to best suit their needs.”

The price change, the second time Hulu has increased the bundle’s price in under a year, will affect both new and existing customers.

Hulu is not the only live TV service to have increased their prices. YouTube TV raised its prices in April to $50 a month, while AT&T TV Now has jumped to $65 a month, rather than $50. Meanwhile, Sony announced in October that it was shutting down its PlayStation Vue service.

