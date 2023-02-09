Huge fire burns Bronx grocery store

article

More than 100 firefighters battled a 5-alarm fire at a Bronx supermarket on Thursday evening.

The flames broke out at the CTown supermarket on University Ave in the Morris Heights section around 5:30 p.m.

The fire spread throughout the 1-story building. Thick black smoke could be seen pouring into the night sky as firefights worked to get control of the flames.

One civilian suffered a minor injury and EMS took them to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire remained unknown.