How to watch today’s World Cup semifinal match: Wednesday, July 15 - England vs Argentina

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The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals will air on FOX or FOX Sports, and you can also stream them on the FOX One and FOX Sports apps. The major international soccer tournament began June 11 with matches taking place in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The tournament concludes on Sunday, July 19 with the final two teams taking to the pitch at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.



The FIFA World Cup semifinals continue today with one match between England and Argentina on the pitch at Atlanta Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match for Wednesday, July 15

England vs Argentina

3:00 p.m. ET

Atlanta Stadium

Network: FOX

England

England has qualified for 17 FIFA World Cups, winning once in 1966 when they were the host country. Through the years, they have experienced a mix of quarter-final appearances, memorable semi-final runs, and penalty heartbreak. The team is led by striker Harry Kane, who is considered one of the best players in the world, having scored over 500 career goals in club and country matches.

Argentina

Argentina has 19 World Cup appearances and are the reigning FIFA World Cup champions after earning their third World Cup title at Qatar in 2022. Argentina also won in 1978, when they hosted the tournament, and 1986. The team is led by superstar forward Lionel Messi, who has played in six World Cups and won the World Cup Golden Ball twice as the tournament's best player.

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include:

FIFA World Cup 2026

For 2026, the FIFA World Cup expanded to a 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Cup semi-finals

The FIFA World Cup semi-finals stage of the tournament features the final four teams playing in a single-elimination match with the two winning teams advancing to the World Cup Final championship. The two losing teams face each other in a separate 2026 FIFA World Cup Third-Place Playoff (Bronze Final) match taking place on July 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What are the FIFA World Cup semi-finals rules?

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals rules are the same as both the Round of 32 and Round of 16 rules. Each match is played for 90 minutes of play, plus any stoppage time. If tied after the end of regulation time, the teams play 30 minutes of extra time, which is split into two 15-minute halves. If the match remains tied after the 30 minutes of extra time, the teams advance to a penalty shootout to determine who moves on.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

Timeline:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.