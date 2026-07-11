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The Brief All FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will air on FOX or FOX Sports, and you can also stream them on the FOX One and FOX Sports apps. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches. The major international soccer tournament is taking place from June 11 to July 19.



The FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals continues today with two matches in the U.S. Norway takes on England at Miami Stadium and Argentina and Switzerland take to the pitch at Kansas City Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals matches for Saturday, July 11

Norway vs England

5:00 p.m. ET

Miami Stadium

Network: FOX

Norway

After not playing in the World Cup in 28 years, Norway has made it to the quarterfinals. Norway previously played in the World Cup in 1938, 1994, and 1998, where they made it to the Round of 16. The team is led by Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland and Arsenal midfield wizard Martin Odegaard. Norway fans have celebrated their team's success with the "Viking Row" — with Norway's men's national team and their fans sitting down and moving their bodies back and forth in a rowing motion and every two beats, the shouting, "Row!" and the chant commences.

England

England has qualified for 17 FIFA World Cups, winning once in 1966 when they were the host country. Through the years, they have experienced a mix of quarter-final appearances, memorable semi-final runs, and penalty heartbreak. The team is led by striker Harry Kane, who is considered one of the best players in the world, having scored over 500 career goals in club and country matches.

Argentina vs Switzerland

9:00 p.m. ET

Kansas City Stadium

Network: FOX

Argentina

Argentina has 19 World Cup appearances and are the reigning FIFA World Cup champions after earning their third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022. Argentina also won in 1978, when they hosted the tournament, and 1986. The team is led by superstar forward Lionel Messi, who has played in six World Cups and won the World Cup Golden Ball twice as the tournament's best player.

Switzerland

Switzerland has appeared in 13 World Cups and reached the quarter-finals three times but have never won the FIFA World Cup. The team’s core players are midfielder Granit Xhaka, defender Manuel Akanji, and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

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Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include:

FIFA World Cup 2026

For 2026, the FIFA World Cup expanded to a 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals is the tournament's final-eight stage, with the winners of the Round of 16 facing off in four single-elimination matches with the winners moving on to the semi-finals and the losing team eliminated. The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals run from July 9–11.

What are the FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals rules?

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals rules are the same as the Round of 16 rules. Each match is played for 90 minutes of play, plus any stoppage time. If tied after the end of regulation time, the teams play 30 minutes of extra time, which is split into two 15-minute halves. If the match remains tied after the 30 minutes of extra time, the teams advance to a penalty shootout to determine who moves on.

FIFA World Cup semi-finals

The FIFA World Cup semi-finals stage of the tournament features the final four teams playing in a single-elimination match with the two winning teams advancing to the World Cup Final championship. The two losing teams face each other in a separate 2026 FIFA World Cup Third-Place Playoff (Bronze Final) match taking place on July 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What are the FIFA World Cup semi-finals rules?

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals rules are the same as both the Round of 32 and Round of 16 rules. Each match is played for 90 minutes of play, plus any stoppage time. If tied after the end of regulation time, the teams play 30 minutes of extra time, which is split into two 15-minute halves. If the match remains tied after the 30 minutes of extra time, the teams advance to a penalty shootout to determine who moves on.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

A general view of MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Timeline:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.