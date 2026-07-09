How to watch today’s World Cup match: Thursday, July 9

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The Brief All FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will air on FOX or FOX Sports, and you can also stream them on the FOX One and FOX Sports apps. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches. The major international soccer tournament is taking place from June 11 to July 19.



The FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals get underway today with one match between France and Morocco on the pitch at Boston Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals match for Thursday, July 9

France vs Morocco

4:00 p.m. ET

Boston Stadium

Network: FOX

France

France has reached the World Cup final four times. They won in 1998 as the host country, defeating Brazil, and in 2018 they won in Russia when they beat Croatia. They finished as runner-ups in 2006 and 2022. The team features an all-star squad including Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Desire Doue.

Morocco

Morocco has qualified for the FIFA World Cup finals seven times, with their pinnacle achievement coming in 2022 in Qatar, where they made history as the first African and Arab nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, ultimately finishing in fourth place. Nicknamed the Atlas Lions, the team features goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, Nayef Aguerd, Sofyan Amrabat, Achraf Hakim, and midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, 18, making his debut.



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Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include:

FIFA World Cup 2026

For 2026, the FIFA World Cup expanded to a 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals is the tournament's final-eight stage, with the winners of the Round of 16 facing off in four single-elimination matches with the winners moving on to the semi-finals and the losing team eliminated. The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals run from July 9–11.

What are the FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals rules?

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals rules are the same as the Round of 16 rules. Each match is played for 90 minutes of play, plus any stoppage time. If tied after the end of regulation time, the teams play 30 minutes of extra time, which is split into two 15-minute halves. If the match remains tied after the 30 minutes of extra time, the teams advance to a penalty shootout to determine who moves on.

FIFA World Cup semi-finals

The FIFA World Cup semi-finals stage of the tournament features the final four teams playing in a single-elimination match with the two winning teams advancing to the World Cup Final championship. The two losing teams face each other in a separate 2026 FIFA World Cup Third-Place Playoff (Bronze Final) match taking place on July 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What are the FIFA World Cup semi-finals rules?

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals rules are the same as both the Round of 32 and Round of 16 rules. Each match is played for 90 minutes of play, plus any stoppage time. If tied after the end of regulation time, the teams play 30 minutes of extra time, which is split into two 15-minute halves. If the match remains tied after the 30 minutes of extra time, the teams advance to a penalty shootout to determine who moves on.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

Timeline:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.