How to watch today’s World Cup Final: Sunday, July 19 - Spain vs Argentina

article

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina will air on FOX and FOX Sports, and you can also stream the match on the FOX One and FOX Sports apps. Spain has 17 World Cup appearances and won their lone World Cup in 2010, when they defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in extra time in Johannesburg, South Africa. Argentina has 19 World Cup appearances and are the reigning FIFA World Cup champions after earning their third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022.



After 39 days, 72 group stage matches, the Round of 32, the Round of 16, the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and third-place Bronze match, the FIFA World Cup Final is here with Spain taking on Argentina for the Championship.

What time is the World Cup game today?

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed at New York/New Jersey Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final on July 15, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jordan Bank - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Spain vs Argentina

3:00 p.m. ET

New York/New Jersey Stadium

Network: FOX

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include:

RELATED: FIFA World Cup: What to know about Argentina as they advance to the final

RELATED: FIFA World Cup: What to know about Spain as they advance to the final

RELATED: FIFA selling pieces of grass field from New York/New Jersey Stadium after final, segments are $450 each

RELATED: FIFA World Cup: Keegan-Michael Key recreates hilarious 'Key & Peele' teacher skit with player's names

Spain's FIFA World Cup history

Spain has 17 World Cup appearances and in 2010, defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in extra time in Johannesburg, South Africa to win their lone World Cup. Spain entered the 2026 World Cup as the second-ranked team in the world and reigning European champions. The team's core is a group of young players: Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup history

Argentina has 19 World Cup appearances and are the reigning FIFA World Cup champions after earning their third World Cup title at Qatar in 2022. Argentina also won in 1978, when they hosted the tournament, and 1986. The team is led by superstar forward Lionel Messi, who has played in six World Cups and won the World Cup Golden Ball twice as the tournament's best player.

Closing ceremony to take place before match

A closing ceremony will take place at 1:30 pm ET before the match gets underway with singer Post Malone headlining. The show will also feature Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and IShowSpeed performing.

Jennifer Hudson will perform the national anthem

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver the United States national anthem before the match.

World Cup halftime show performers

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a landmark initiative working to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children worldwide. (FIFA and Global Citizen)

The World Cup Final will feature the first halftime show in FIFA World Cup history with music superstars Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, and BTS performing. Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay will also perform.

FIFA says the Halftime Show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative working to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children worldwide.

Future FIFA World Cup host countries

2030 FIFA World Cup

Just like the 2026 World Cup, there will be three host countries for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Morocco, Portugal and Spain will host the tournament which will be celebrating its 100th year. To mark the 100th anniversary, the opening matches will be held in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay, marking the first time the World Cup has been played across three continents.

2034 FIFA World Cup

The 2034 FIFA World Cup will head back to the Middle East in 2034. Saudi Arabia will serve as the host country for the tournament. Qatar hosted the World Cup in 2022.