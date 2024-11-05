How to vote in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Election Day

This Election Day, Tri-State voters have their last chance to choose between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in the presidential race.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will also decide on their leaders in the U.S. Congress, state and local leaders and key ballot measures.

Here's what you need to know when it comes to voting in the Tri-State area:

How to know if you're registered to vote in NY

You can check your registration status HERE.

What time do polls open? What time do polls close?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Where to vote

New York City residents can find their poll site here. Voters should note that their early voting polling locations may be different from their Election Day polling locations.

All other residents should use New York State's voter lookup tool.

What New York voters can expect:

New York presidential electoral votes: 28 awarded to the statewide winner.

Key races and candidates

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R).

U.S. Senate: Gillibrand (D) vs. Michael Sapraicone (R) and one other.

4th Congressional District: D’Esposito (R) vs. Laura Gillen (D).

17th Congressional District: Lawler (R) vs. Mondaire Jones (D) and one other.

18th Congressional District: Ryan (D) vs. Alison Esposito (R).

Ballot measure: Constitutional Amendment 1 (Equal protection of law).

Other races of interest: U.S. House, state Senate, state Assembly, state Supreme Court and New York City ballot measures.

Past presidential results: 2020: Biden (D) 61%, Trump (R) 38%, AP race call: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 9 p.m. ET.

Voter registration and turnout

Registered voters: 13,108,347 (as of Feb. 27, 2024). About 49% Democrats, about 22% Republicans, about 24% independent.

Voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election: 64% of registered voters.

How to know if you're registered to vote in NJ

New Jersey voters can check their voter registration status online with their name and date of birth.

What time do polls open? What time do polls close?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Where to vote

New Jersey voters can find their polling location using the state's Division of Elections Polling Place Search tool. All voters need is their address and zip code.

What New Jersey voters can expect:

Presidential electoral votes: 14 awarded to the statewide winner.

Key races and candidates

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (independent) vs. Jill Stein (Green) vs. Chase Oliver (Libertarian) and four others.

U.S. Senate: Kim (D) vs. Bashaw (R) and four others.

Other races of interest: U.S. House.

Past presidential results: 2020: Biden (D) 57%, Trump (R) 41%, AP race call: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 8 p.m. ET.

Voter registration and turnout: Registered voters: 6,659,963 (as of Oct. 1, 2024). About 38% Democrats, 24% Republicans and 37% unaffiliated.

Voter turnout in 2020 presidential election: 70% of registered voters.

How long does vote-counting take?

First votes reported, Nov. 3, 2020: 8:18 p.m. ET.

By midnight ET: about 32% of the total votes cast were reported.

How to know if you're registered to vote in CT

Connecticut voters can look up their voter registration here.

What time do polls open? What time do polls close?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Where to vote

You can look up where you will be able to cast your vote on the website of Connecticut's Secretary of State.

What Connecticut voters can expect:

Presidential electoral votes: 7 awarded to the statewide winner.

Key races and candidates

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Jill Stein (Green) vs. Chase Oliver (Libertarian) vs. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

U.S. Senate: Murphy (D) vs. Corey (R) and two others.

5th Congressional District: Hayes (D) vs. Logan (R).

Ballot measures: Amendment - 1 (expand absentee voting).

Other races with AP vote reports and winner calls: U.S. House, state Senate and state House.

Past presidential results

2020: Biden (D) 59%, Trump (R) 39%, AP race call: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 8 p.m. ET.

Voter registration and turnout

Registered voters: 2,464,919 (as of Oct. 31, 2022). About 36% Democrats, about 20% Republicans, about 42% unaffiliated.

Voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election: 72% of registered voters.

How long does vote-counting take?

First votes reported, Nov. 3, 2020: 8:11 p.m. ET.

By midnight ET: about 37% of the total votes cast were reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.