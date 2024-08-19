How to watch the Democratic National Convention live

The Brief The Democratic National Convention begins Monday at 6 p.m. ET in Chicago. Viewers can stream live coverage of the DNC starting at 6 p.m. ET every day right here and on FOX LOCAL. The DNC is taking place from Monday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 22.



The Democratic National Convention begins Monday in Chicago where Vice President Kamala Harris will officially accept the party’s nomination for president.

Here’s what you need to know.

How can I watch the DNC?

LiveNOW from FOX coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT every day with live updates and the latest news from the Democratic National Convention. Stream live via the media player above or on the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV.

Viewers can live stream the Democratic National Convention on LiveNOW from FOX and the DNC will have a live vertical stream on TikTok .

What time does the DNC begin?

The main programming of the Democratic National Conventions occurs from 6 to 10 p.m. ET each night of the convention.

When is the DNC?

The Democratic National Convention starts on Monday, Aug. 19, and runs through Thursday, Aug. 22.

Who is speaking at the DNC?

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to give her nomination acceptance on Thursday night, as is tradition. Minnestoa Gov. Tim Walz will accept his nomination as her running mate on Wednesday night.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are expected to speak Monday, and former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are scheduled to speak Tuesday. And former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to speak Wednesday night. Jason Carter, former President Jimmy Carter’s grandson, is also scheduled to speak, although the day has not been provided yet.

Where is the DNC?

The Democratic National Convention is taking place at the United Center in Chicago.

What is the Democrats' platform?

The 2024 Democratic platform focuses on the economy and lowering costs for families; tackling the climate crisis and securing energy independence; closing the racial wealth gap and investing in small businesses; restoring Roe v. Wade; protecting communities from gun violence and protecting freedoms for Americans; and securing the U.S. border and strengthening American leadership globally, per the Democatic National Committee website .