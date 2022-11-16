How to save on your Thanksgiving dinner this year

Swiping a credit card may seem like a good option so you can deal with the bill later, but debt is getting more and more expensive, so it’s a terrible time to add to your debt. Commit to using a debit card or cash – assess your budget beforehand and stick to it.

If you already have credit card debt, use resources such as Tally, where you can get a lower interest line of credit and then pay off your debt the most efficient way possible. This also frees up cash since you’re not paying such high interest that you can apply to your Thanksgiving meal.