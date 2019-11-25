How to get through the holidays when you're grieving

We're surrounded by holiday decorations, music and parties. When you're grieving, it can be especially difficult. FOX 5 NY spoke with some grief experts who say there are definitely tips to help you through the holidays.

At the top of the list: allow yourself to feel and express your grief and don't isolate yourself.

Amy Morin is a therapist and bestselling author. Her husband, Lincoln, suddenly died from a heart attack when they were just 26.

"You're not supposed to have a heart attack when you're 26," she said.

Amy has written about her tragedy to help others cope with their pain. She said an important step can be creating new traditions.

"Maybe you decide that you're going to volunteer this year," she said. She added that perhaps you decide to spend time with different friends and family members and create new memories, create a new normal.

Theresa Bavero is a bereavement counselor with MJHS HOSPICE. She said you want to be around people who know that you're grieving and "who can listen to you."

She said that you have to tell people exactly what you need when you're grieving, whether it's the holidays or any other time of year. Tell people you need to excuse yourself from the dinner table to deal with your feelings—and that should be OK, she said. Tell people they are allowed to ask you questions about your loved one because you like talking about your loved one.

Bavero said don't forget children who are grieving. You should speak openly and honestly with them. She suggested creating a memory book and talking about that person or lighting a candle to memorialize that person.

Experts say grieving is part of the healing process. You can't go around it. You have to go through it.

