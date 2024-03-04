How to check tax return refund status for NY, NJ, CT

Most Americans feel they pay way too much in taxes, but, at the very least, many taxpayers look forward to the light at the end of the filing season tunnel: the refund.

According to the IRS, most federal refunds are issued in less than 21 days. States, however, do not coordinate with the IRS for issuing returns and may take longer or shorter, depending on the state and how you file.

Check below to find out your federal refund status, state tax refund statuses for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, who qualifies for tax refunds and the deadline for filing taxes in 2024.

NY tax refund status

Click here to check online You'll need to know: Tax year, Social Security number, type of form filed

Call the New York Department of Taxation and Finance at 518-457-5149 to check the status of an amended return.

NJ tax refund status

Click here to check online You'll need to know: Tax year, Social Security number, type of form filed

Call 1-800-323-4400 for the New Jersey Division of Taxation's automated refund system.

Note: Taxpayers cannot check their refund status until four weeks after filing electronically or 12 weeks after mailing their return.

CT tax refund status

Click here to check online You'll need to know: Tax year, Social Security number, type of form filed

Call the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services's automated refund system at 800-382-9463(Connecticut calls outside the Greater Hartford calling area only) or 860-297-5962 (from anywhere).

Federal tax refund status

Click here to check online

You'll need to know: Social Security or individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN), filing status, the exact refund amount

Federal refunds can also be checked on the IRS2Go app

Will I get a tax refund?

Taxpayers typically receive a refund if they had too much money withheld and overpaid their taxes the previous year.

For many families, the money can be substantial. Nearly three-quarters of filers received a tax refund in 2023, with an average payment worth about $3,176, down about 3% from the previous year.

Tax refunds are smaller so far this year, IRS says

Many Americans are seeing a noticeably smaller tax refund so far this year, according to early data published by the Internal Revenue Service.

The average refund check as of Feb. 2, is worth $1,395, about 29% lower compared to the $1,963 average recorded in 2023. That is based on nearly 2.6 million tax refunds collectively worth about $3.65 billion.

April 15 is the final day to file taxes

Most taxpayers will have until Monday, April 15, to submit their returns or request an extension.

It is important to remember that the extension is only to file your taxes, not to pay them. If you owe taxes, you should pay an estimated amount before the deadline so you avoid paying penalties and interest.

If you expect to receive a refund, you will still receive your money once you file your taxes.