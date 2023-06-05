Female Fight Club: Empowering Bronx women to conquer life's challenges through fitness

What started as four women working out in Van Cortland Park in the Bronx during the pandemic has grown into a community wellness and fitness center.

The Female Fight club provides more than a workout. The exclusive women's gym inspires members to tackle life's problems one rep at a time.

"When I got diagnosed, I didn't know what to do. I was very angry, "says member Desiree Vega. In 2014, Vega was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"I didn't know where to go. I lost my job, lost my image, you know, and I lost my family a little bit because I was closed off. But I have beautiful people next to me helping me, inspiring me that I can do this. I can fight for my life, fight for my family." — Desiree Vega

Making this gym exactly what founder Johanna Edmondson, a former preschool teacher and mom of 4, had in mind. A safe place for women to work out during the pandemic.

"I saw many people just starting out of control, substance abuse, domestic violence, anxiety, depression; all that was happening during that time," Johanna says; the women she spoke with felt isolated. "And they felt like every time they were FFC (Female Fight Club), they felt like they belonged. They can actually detach.

Member Dani Langone has been with the wellness center for six months. She tells Fox 5 the gym has taught her to persevere in adversity.

"You have more of an ability to do hard things than you think. And that's something that comes across in these classes." — Dani Langone

Shanit Halperin, who started working out a little over a year ago, agrees. The Riverdale location offers its members a variety of classes, everything from kickboxing and yoga to strength training. All skill levels are welcome.

"When I started out, I had never worked out a day in my life." Saying, "So, I started as a complete beginner here. And I've worked my way up."

81-year-old Dinorah Kamlet of the Bronx says the classes help her "stay young." Telling Fox 5, she walks a mile every day.

"To maintain my health. To stay fit."

The only men are allowed to coach.

And the only rule the ladies of the Female Fight Club have to follow is "You must fight!"

"I wish this inspires other people with a diagnosis that they can do this because we can, and we will," says Vega.

The Female Fight Club is in the Riverdale section of the Bronx. The gym is a proud community partner, providing free fitness classes to schools and shelters in the area. FFC (Female Fight Club) is open seven days a week. Membership starts at one hundred a month.