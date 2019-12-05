How some NYC buildings deal with onslaught of holiday packages

The holiday season is often so focused on the consumer, but what about the people working behind the scenes, making you you recieve your delivery? People like Zim Sylaj, a doorman at The Saratoga Condominium on the Upper East Side who literally has his hands full.

“UPS dropped 100 packages yesterday alone. That’s excluding FedEx and USPS and DHL,” said Sylaj.

Not only does Sylaj see an deluge of packages each day, but when he first started work at the building 16 years ago, online shopping wasn’t so common. The building, like many others, has a small mailroom that wasn’t built to store hundreds of packages. So Zim and his colleagues had to figure out a new way to deal with the onslaught of deliveries.

“We process all the packages, we take all the tracking numbers and we use it as a database here. We try to pile everything up according to the letters and apartment numbers and so forth,” said Sylaj.

So for those of you living in doorman buildings, maybe now before ripping your packages open, you’ll take a moment to appreciate everyone who made it possible to get those packages right to you.