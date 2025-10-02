How to see the Ikea pop-up in NYC

article

The Brief IKEA House Warming pop-up opens today in Union Square with food, design and shopping experiences. Visitors can enjoy cooking demos, kitchen design consultations, family-friendly workshops and flavor flights of IKEA meatballs. The event features daily activities, custom take-home favors and a preview of the IKEA Holiday x Gustaf Westman collection.



IKEA is inviting New Yorkers to their monthlong House Warming pop-up in Union Square.

The event features a meatball happy hour, mocktail demos and other hands-on workshops aimed at sparking inspiration in the kitchen.

What we know:

Visitors can expect cooking demos, family-friendly activities, photo ops and a curated shop of kitchen and dining essentials. The event also offers kitchen design consultations, where guests can meet with experts to discuss planning, installation and financing.

Food is central to the experience, with workshops on everything from pickling to mocktail-making, along with flights of IKEA’s famous meatballs, soups and sauces.

Ikea NYC pop-up

A preview of the pop-up featured on their Instagram shows wine and coffee bars and tons of new holiday items.

Guests can also create custom party favors like spice mixes, loose-leaf teas and infused olive oils to take home.

The pop-up runs Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 26 at 31 E. 17th St., open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturdays, IKEA Family and IKEA Business Network members get early access at 11 a.m., with doors opening to the public at 11:30 a.m.

The daily "meatball happy hour" runs from 4 to 5 p.m.

More details, including recipes and shopping links, are available on IKEA’s website.